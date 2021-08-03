thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Earnings results for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34.

Broadstone Net Lease last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.44 per share. Broadstone Net Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Broadstone Net Lease will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 1:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-669-9657.

Analyst Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.97%. The high price target for BNL is $26.00 and the low price target for BNL is $20.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.92%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Broadstone Net Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 72.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Broadstone Net Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.83% next year. This indicates that Broadstone Net Lease will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

In the past three months, Broadstone Net Lease insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $160,840.00 in company stock. Only 3.26% of the stock of Broadstone Net Lease is held by insiders. 50.59% of the stock of Broadstone Net Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL



Earnings for Broadstone Net Lease are expected to grow by 6.67% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 28.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Broadstone Net Lease is 28.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

