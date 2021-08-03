Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Earnings results for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Callon Petroleum last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business earned $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year (($71.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 50.80% in the coming year, from $7.52 to $11.34 per share. Callon Petroleum has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Callon Petroleum will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Callon Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.69%. The high price target for CPE is $61.00 and the low price target for CPE is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Callon Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.73, Callon Petroleum has a forecasted downside of 6.7% from its current price of $39.36. Callon Petroleum has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Callon Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

In the past three months, Callon Petroleum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $148,260.00 in company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by insiders. 66.47% of the stock of Callon Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)



Earnings for Callon Petroleum are expected to grow by 50.80% in the coming year, from $7.52 to $11.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Callon Petroleum is -0.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Callon Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

