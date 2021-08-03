Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Earnings results for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

Camping World last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Its revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Camping World has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year ($4.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Earnings for Camping World are expected to grow by 2.23% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $5.50 per share. Camping World has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Camping World will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “7476436”.

Analyst Opinion on Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camping World in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.84%. The high price target for CWH is $63.00 and the low price target for CWH is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camping World has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.50, Camping World has a forecasted upside of 30.8% from its current price of $39.36. Camping World has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camping World has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camping World is 31.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camping World will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Camping World will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

In the past three months, Camping World insiders have sold 19,579.77% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $100,609.00 in company stock and sold $19,799,620.00 in company stock. 45.60% of the stock of Camping World is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.37% of the stock of Camping World is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camping World (NYSE:CWH



Earnings for Camping World are expected to grow by 2.23% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $5.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Camping World is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Camping World is 8.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.18. Camping World has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

