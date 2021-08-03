Earnings : What to expect Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Earnings results for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Cardlytics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm earned $53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardlytics has generated ($2.05) earnings per share over the last year (($2.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cardlytics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.63) per share. Cardlytics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Cardlytics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3993796”.

Analyst Opinion on Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cardlytics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.87%. The high price target for CDLX is $160.00 and the low price target for CDLX is $128.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cardlytics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.17, Cardlytics has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $125.96. Cardlytics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics does not currently pay a dividend. Cardlytics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

In the past three months, Cardlytics insiders have sold 1,759.02% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $287,610.00 in company stock and sold $5,346,736.00 in company stock. Only 6.50% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by insiders. 92.20% of the stock of Cardlytics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX



Earnings for Cardlytics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.98) to ($1.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -52.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cardlytics is -52.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cardlytics has a P/B Ratio of 22.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here