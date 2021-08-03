Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Earnings results for Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

Cerence last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company earned $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 million. Its revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.7. Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.74 per share. Cerence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerence in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.32%. The high price target for CRNC is $155.00 and the low price target for CRNC is $82.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerence has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.60, Cerence has a forecasted upside of 10.3% from its current price of $107.51. Cerence has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence does not currently pay a dividend. Cerence does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)

In the past three months, Cerence insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,965,765.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Cerence is held by insiders. 94.42% of the stock of Cerence is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC



Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Cerence is 488.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Cerence is 488.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.62. Cerence has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

