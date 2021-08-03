Earnings and Growth Analysis : Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Earnings results for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Cerus last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business earned $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.31) per share. Cerus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Cerus will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6554004”.

Dividend Strength: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus does not currently pay a dividend. Cerus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

In the past three months, Cerus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,750.00 in company stock. Only 6.72% of the stock of Cerus is held by insiders. 87.59% of the stock of Cerus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS



Earnings for Cerus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -14.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cerus is -14.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cerus has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

