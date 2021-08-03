Will stock surge before Earnings results? Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Earnings results for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chatham Lodging Trust are expected to grow by 434.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.23 per share. Chatham Lodging Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Chatham Lodging Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721388”.

Analyst Opinion on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chatham Lodging Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.92%. The high price target for CLDT is $16.00 and the low price target for CLDT is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Chatham Lodging Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.38, Chatham Lodging Trust has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $12.28. Chatham Lodging Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Chatham Lodging Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

In the past three months, Chatham Lodging Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by insiders. 82.28% of the stock of Chatham Lodging Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT



Earnings for Chatham Lodging Trust are expected to grow by 434.78% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -12.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust is -12.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chatham Lodging Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here