Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Earnings results for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

ChromaDex last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business earned $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year (($0.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ChromaDex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.05) per share. ChromaDex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. ChromaDex will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “9972229”.

Analyst Opinion on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ChromaDex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.76%. The high price target for CDXC is $18.00 and the low price target for CDXC is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ChromaDex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, ChromaDex has a forecasted upside of 45.8% from its current price of $8.69. ChromaDex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex does not currently pay a dividend. ChromaDex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

In the past three months, ChromaDex insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $66,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 11.84% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 32.33% of the stock of ChromaDex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC



Earnings for ChromaDex are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -24.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ChromaDex is -24.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ChromaDex has a P/B Ratio of 32.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here