Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Earnings results for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.77.

CleanSpark last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. CleanSpark has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow by 4,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $1.30 per share. CleanSpark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CleanSpark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 251.85%. The high price target for CLSK is $50.00 and the low price target for CLSK is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CleanSpark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.50, CleanSpark has a forecasted upside of 251.9% from its current price of $13.50. CleanSpark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark does not currently pay a dividend. CleanSpark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

In the past three months, CleanSpark insiders have sold 1,002.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $16,667.00 in company stock and sold $183,780.00 in company stock. Only 9.02% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by insiders. Only 21.63% of the stock of CleanSpark is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK



Earnings for CleanSpark are expected to grow by 4,233.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -25.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CleanSpark is -25.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CleanSpark has a P/B Ratio of 18.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

