Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Earnings results for Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Computer Programs and Systems last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Computer Programs and Systems has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Earnings for Computer Programs and Systems are expected to grow by 10.23% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.37 per share. Computer Programs and Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Computer Programs and Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Computer Programs and Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.54%. The high price target for CPSI is $37.00 and the low price target for CPSI is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Computer Programs and Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.40, Computer Programs and Systems has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $31.57. Computer Programs and Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Computer Programs and Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

In the past three months, Computer Programs and Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $854,916.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Computer Programs and Systems is held by insiders. 83.04% of the stock of Computer Programs and Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI



Earnings for Computer Programs and Systems are expected to grow by 10.23% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Computer Programs and Systems is 32.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Computer Programs and Systems is 32.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 21.19. Computer Programs and Systems has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Computer Programs and Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here