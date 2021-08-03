Must-See Earnings Estimates for: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

Earnings results for CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

CONSOL Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The company earned $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year ($0.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.8. Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to decrease by -62.86% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $0.65 per share. CONSOL Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. CONSOL Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CONSOL Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.37%. The high price target for CEIX is $14.00 and the low price target for CEIX is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy does not currently pay a dividend. CONSOL Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

In the past three months, CONSOL Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,339.00 in company stock. Only 1.77% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by insiders. 66.73% of the stock of CONSOL Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX



Earnings for CONSOL Energy are expected to decrease by -62.86% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of CONSOL Energy is 77.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59 and a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.42. CONSOL Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

