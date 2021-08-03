How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Earnings results for Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Cornerstone Building Brands last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Earnings for Cornerstone Building Brands are expected to grow by 41.90% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.49 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Cornerstone Building Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-585-8367 with passcode “4089544”.

Analyst Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cornerstone Building Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.07%. The high price target for CNR is $21.00 and the low price target for CNR is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cornerstone Building Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Cornerstone Building Brands has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Cornerstone Building Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

In the past three months, Cornerstone Building Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by insiders. 91.30% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR



Earnings for Cornerstone Building Brands are expected to grow by 41.90% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is 37.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Cornerstone Building Brands has a P/B Ratio of 4.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

