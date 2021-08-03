Earnings and Growth Analysis : Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Earnings results for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42.

Corsair Gaming last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for Corsair Gaming are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.85 per share. Corsair Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Corsair Gaming will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015620”.

Analyst Opinion on Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corsair Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.02%. The high price target for CRSR is $55.00 and the low price target for CRSR is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corsair Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.67, Corsair Gaming has a forecasted upside of 53.0% from its current price of $29.19. Corsair Gaming has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Corsair Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

In the past three months, Corsair Gaming insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $290,440,790.00 in company stock. 71.70% of the stock of Corsair Gaming is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.39% of the stock of Corsair Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR



Earnings for Corsair Gaming are expected to grow by 6.32% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Corsair Gaming is 18.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Corsair Gaming is 18.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.03. Corsair Gaming has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here