Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

CorVel last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. CorVel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. CorVel will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

CorVel does not currently pay a dividend. CorVel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CorVel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,483,730.00 in company stock. 49.76% of the stock of CorVel is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.60% of the stock of CorVel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL



The P/E ratio of CorVel is 55.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of CorVel is 55.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. CorVel has a P/B Ratio of 11.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

