, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Earnings results for Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Coursera last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business earned $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Coursera has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coursera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.82) per share. Coursera has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Coursera will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coursera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.80%. The high price target for COUR is $60.00 and the low price target for COUR is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coursera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.53, Coursera has a forecasted upside of 44.8% from its current price of $35.59. Coursera has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera does not currently pay a dividend. Coursera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

In the past three months, Coursera insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,284,335.00 in company stock. Only 31.97% of the stock of Coursera is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR



Earnings for Coursera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.82) per share.

More latest stories: here