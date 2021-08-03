Earnings and Growth Analysis : Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Earnings results for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Crawford & Company last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $253.18 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company has generated $0.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.95 per share. Crawford & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Crawford & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crawford & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.99%. The high price target for CRD.A is $13.00 and the low price target for CRD.A is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crawford & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crawford & Company is 33.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crawford & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.26% next year. This indicates that Crawford & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A)

In the past three months, Crawford & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.00% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.30% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A



Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 49.65. Crawford & Company has a PEG Ratio of 1.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crawford & Company has a P/B Ratio of 3.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

