Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Earnings results for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Crawford & Company last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $253.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Crawford & Company has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.72 per share. Crawford & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Crawford & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crawford & Company in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Crawford & Company.

Dividend Strength: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crawford & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Crawford & Company is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crawford & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Crawford & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

In the past three months, Crawford & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.04% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.82% of the stock of Crawford & Company is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B



Earnings for Crawford & Company are expected to grow by 7.46% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 12.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Crawford & Company is 12.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 24.77. Crawford & Company has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

