Earnings and Growth Analysis : Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Earnings results for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Curis last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm earned $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.40) per share. Curis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Curis will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.68%. The high price target for CRIS is $24.00 and the low price target for CRIS is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Curis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Curis has a forecasted upside of 176.7% from its current price of $7.59. Curis has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis does not currently pay a dividend. Curis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

In the past three months, Curis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.84% of the stock of Curis is held by insiders. 84.73% of the stock of Curis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS



Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.40) per share. The P/E ratio of Curis is -15.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Curis is -15.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Curis has a P/B Ratio of 5.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

