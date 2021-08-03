Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Earnings results for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31.

Curtiss-Wright last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year ($5.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Earnings for Curtiss-Wright are expected to grow by 9.88% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $8.01 per share. Curtiss-Wright has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Curtiss-Wright will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6349664”.

Analyst Opinion on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curtiss-Wright in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.59%. The high price target for CW is $119.00 and the low price target for CW is $119.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Curtiss-Wright has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.00, Curtiss-Wright has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $118.30. Curtiss-Wright has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Curtiss-Wright has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 10.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Curtiss-Wright will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.99% next year. This indicates that Curtiss-Wright will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

In the past three months, Curtiss-Wright insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by insiders. 81.07% of the stock of Curtiss-Wright is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW



Earnings for Curtiss-Wright are expected to grow by 9.88% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $8.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 23.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Curtiss-Wright is 23.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.88. Curtiss-Wright has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

