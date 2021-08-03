Earnings and Growth Analysis : Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Earnings results for Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Daseke last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business earned $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year ($0.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.6. Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 147.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.42 per share. Daseke has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Daseke will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daseke in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.48%. The high price target for DSKE is $10.00 and the low price target for DSKE is $8.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daseke has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Daseke has a forecasted upside of 37.5% from its current price of $6.91. Daseke has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke does not currently pay a dividend. Daseke does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

In the past three months, Daseke insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 31.20% of the stock of Daseke is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 37.24% of the stock of Daseke is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE



Earnings for Daseke are expected to grow by 147.06% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Daseke is 40.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Daseke is 40.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.21. Daseke has a P/B Ratio of 6.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

