Wall street estimates Earnings report Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Earnings results for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

Delek Logistics Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company earned $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners has generated $4.18 earnings per share over the last year ($4.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Delek Logistics Partners are expected to grow by 18.72% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.44 per share. Delek Logistics Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Delek Logistics Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.16%. The high price target for DKL is $45.00 and the low price target for DKL is $36.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Delek Logistics Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.50, Delek Logistics Partners has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $41.82. Delek Logistics Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Delek Logistics Partners has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 88.04%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Delek Logistics Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.88% in the coming year. This indicates that Delek Logistics Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

In the past three months, Delek Logistics Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,507.00 in company stock. Only 10.36% of the stock of Delek Logistics Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL



Earnings for Delek Logistics Partners are expected to grow by 18.72% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Delek Logistics Partners is 9.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.68.

More latest stories: here