Did they just beat EPS? Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Earnings results for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Delek US last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Its revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Delek US has generated ($6.95) earnings per share over the last year (($5.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delek US are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.41) to $0.56 per share. Delek US has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Delek US will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delek US in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.98%. The high price target for DK is $31.00 and the low price target for DK is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Delek US has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US does not currently pay a dividend. Delek US does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Delek US (NYSE:DK)

In the past three months, Delek US insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,032.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Delek US is held by insiders. 95.49% of the stock of Delek US is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Delek US (NYSE:DK



Earnings for Delek US are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.41) to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Delek US is -3.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delek US has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

