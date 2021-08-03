Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Earnings results for Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Denny’s last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Denny’s has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.9. Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 67.44% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.72 per share. Denny’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Denny’s will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denny’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.04%. The high price target for DENN is $22.00 and the low price target for DENN is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Denny’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Denny’s has a forecasted upside of 35.0% from its current price of $14.07. Denny’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s does not currently pay a dividend. Denny’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

In the past three months, Denny’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Denny’s is held by insiders. 84.94% of the stock of Denny’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN



Earnings for Denny’s are expected to grow by 67.44% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 175.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Denny’s is 175.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 45.32. Denny’s has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here