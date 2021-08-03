Earnings and Growth Analysis : Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Earnings results for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Dorian LPG last released its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business earned $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Dorian LPG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.33%. The high price target for LPG is $15.00 and the low price target for LPG is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dorian LPG has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.83, Dorian LPG has a forecasted upside of 14.3% from its current price of $12.10. Dorian LPG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG does not currently pay a dividend. Dorian LPG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

In the past three months, Dorian LPG insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,060.00 in company stock. 28.60% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.68% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG



The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 6.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 6.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 21.52. Dorian LPG has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

