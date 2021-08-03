Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Earnings results for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Easterly Government Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.1. Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 1.53% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.33 per share. Easterly Government Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Easterly Government Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721315”.

Analyst Opinion on Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.78%. The high price target for DEA is $28.00 and the low price target for DEA is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Easterly Government Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.60, Easterly Government Properties has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $22.70. Easterly Government Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Easterly Government Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 82.54%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Easterly Government Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.20% in the coming year. This indicates that Easterly Government Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

In the past three months, Easterly Government Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,169,140.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by insiders. 87.27% of the stock of Easterly Government Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA



Earnings for Easterly Government Properties are expected to grow by 1.53% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 108.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Easterly Government Properties is 108.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Easterly Government Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here