Will stock surge before Earnings results? Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Earnings results for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Emerson Electric last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company earned $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year ($3.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Emerson Electric are expected to grow by 10.66% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.36 per share. Emerson Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Emerson Electric will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158858”.

Analyst Opinion on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.11%. The high price target for EMR is $111.00 and the low price target for EMR is $80.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Emerson Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.62, Emerson Electric has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $99.72. Emerson Electric has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Emerson Electric has been increasing its dividend for 59 years. The dividend payout ratio of Emerson Electric is 58.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Emerson Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.33% next year. This indicates that Emerson Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

In the past three months, Emerson Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Emerson Electric is held by insiders. 72.50% of the stock of Emerson Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Emerson Electric are expected to grow by 10.66% in the coming year, from $3.94 to $4.36 per share. The P/E ratio of Emerson Electric is 28.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Emerson Electric is 28.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. Emerson Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Emerson Electric has a P/B Ratio of 7.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

