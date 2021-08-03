How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Earnings results for Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Entravision Communications last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company earned $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Earnings for Entravision Communications are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.42 per share. Entravision Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Entravision Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720020”.

Analyst Opinion on Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Dividend Strength: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entravision Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entravision Communications is 23.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entravision Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.81% next year. This indicates that Entravision Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

In the past three months, Entravision Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,494,340.00 in company stock. 24.30% of the stock of Entravision Communications is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 53.84% of the stock of Entravision Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC



Earnings for Entravision Communications are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Entravision Communications is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Entravision Communications is 13.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 20.55. Entravision Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

