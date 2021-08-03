Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Earnings results for Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.58.

Epizyme last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. Epizyme has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year (($2.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.01) per share. Epizyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Epizyme in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 146.35%. The high price target for EPZM is $27.00 and the low price target for EPZM is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Epizyme has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Epizyme has a forecasted upside of 146.4% from its current price of $6.63. Epizyme has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme does not currently pay a dividend. Epizyme does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

In the past three months, Epizyme insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 17.50% of the stock of Epizyme is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 94.11% of the stock of Epizyme is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM



Earnings for Epizyme are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Epizyme is -2.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Epizyme has a P/B Ratio of 4.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

