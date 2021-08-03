Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Earnings results for Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Equitrans Midstream last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equitrans Midstream has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 7.79% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.83 per share. Equitrans Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Equitrans Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4529988”.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.71%. The high price target for ETRN is $14.00 and the low price target for ETRN is $6.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equitrans Midstream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.33, Equitrans Midstream has a forecasted upside of 25.7% from its current price of $8.22. Equitrans Midstream has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Equitrans Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Equitrans Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 46.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equitrans Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.29% next year. This indicates that Equitrans Midstream will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Equitrans Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by insiders. 86.59% of the stock of Equitrans Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Equitrans Midstream are expected to grow by 7.79% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 9.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Equitrans Midstream is 9.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.68. Equitrans Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

