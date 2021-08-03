Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Earnings results for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

EVERTEC last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($1.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 11.37% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.35 per share. EVERTEC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. EVERTEC will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158361”.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVERTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.65%. The high price target for EVTC is $50.00 and the low price target for EVTC is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EVERTEC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.67, EVERTEC has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $43.70. EVERTEC has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

EVERTEC has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EVERTEC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of EVERTEC is 10.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EVERTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.51% next year. This indicates that EVERTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, EVERTEC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by insiders. 79.12% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 11.37% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 27.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 27.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. EVERTEC has a P/B Ratio of 9.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

