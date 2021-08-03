Earnings and Growth Analysis : Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Earnings results for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Evoqua Water Technologies last announced its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm earned $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evoqua Water Technologies has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.3. Earnings for Evoqua Water Technologies are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.69 per share. Evoqua Water Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Evoqua Water Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4272208”.

Analyst Opinion on Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evoqua Water Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.06%. The high price target for AQUA is $38.00 and the low price target for AQUA is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evoqua Water Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.00, Evoqua Water Technologies has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $33.01. Evoqua Water Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Evoqua Water Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

In the past three months, Evoqua Water Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,489,219.00 in company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Evoqua Water Technologies is held by insiders. 91.86% of the stock of Evoqua Water Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA



Earnings for Evoqua Water Technologies are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies is 62.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies is 62.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Evoqua Water Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

