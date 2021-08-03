Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Earnings results for Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Ferro last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company earned $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferro has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year ($1.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 12.10% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.39 per share. Ferro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.05%. The high price target for FOE is $22.00 and the low price target for FOE is $14.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ferro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.57, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Ferro has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $20.80. Ferro has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro does not currently pay a dividend. Ferro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

In the past three months, Ferro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.38% of the stock of Ferro is held by insiders. 98.28% of the stock of Ferro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferro (NYSE:FOE



Earnings for Ferro are expected to grow by 12.10% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferro is 12.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Ferro is 12.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.00. Ferro has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

