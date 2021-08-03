Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Earnings results for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Franchise Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company earned $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franchise Group has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year (($0.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Franchise Group are expected to grow by 14.54% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.86 per share. Franchise Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Franchise Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franchise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.93%. The high price target for FRG is $50.00 and the low price target for FRG is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franchise Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franchise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franchise Group is 94.94%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Franchise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.86% next year. This indicates that Franchise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

In the past three months, Franchise Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $37,949,280.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 30.10% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.65% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG



The P/E ratio of Franchise Group is -50.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franchise Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.67. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Franchise Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

