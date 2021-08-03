Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Earnings results for Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Franklin Street Properties last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Franklin Street Properties has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Earnings for Franklin Street Properties are expected to grow by 3.13% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.66 per share. Franklin Street Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Franklin Street Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Street Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.94%. The high price target for FSP is $6.00 and the low price target for FSP is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.90%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Street Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 48.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Street Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.55% next year. This indicates that Franklin Street Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

In the past three months, Franklin Street Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,489.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.35% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by insiders. 83.78% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP



Earnings for Franklin Street Properties are expected to grow by 3.13% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 20.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.16. Franklin Street Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

