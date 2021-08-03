How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Earnings results for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Frank’s International last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Frank’s International has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Frank’s International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.05) per share. Frank’s International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Frank’s International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frank’s International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.64%. The high price target for FI is $4.50 and the low price target for FI is $4.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Frank's International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International does not currently pay a dividend. Frank’s International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

In the past three months, Frank’s International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 16.80% of the stock of Frank’s International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.25% of the stock of Frank’s International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI



Earnings for Frank's International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Frank's International is -6.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Frank's International has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

