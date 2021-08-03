Earnings and Growth Analysis : GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Earnings results for GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

Gamco Investors, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

GAMCO Investors last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm earned $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. GAMCO Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GAMCO Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.58%. The high price target for GBL is $19.78 and the low price target for GBL is $19.78. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for GAMCO Investors.

Dividend Strength: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GAMCO Investors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GAMCO Investors is 3.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

In the past three months, GAMCO Investors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,616,604.00 in company stock. 79.84% of the stock of GAMCO Investors is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 20.95% of the stock of GAMCO Investors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL



The P/E ratio of GAMCO Investors is 11.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of GAMCO Investors is 11.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. GAMCO Investors has a P/B Ratio of 8.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

