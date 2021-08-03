Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Earnings results for Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Genworth Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Genworth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Genworth Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3957209”.

Analyst Opinion on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genworth Financial in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Genworth Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

In the past three months, Genworth Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $252,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by insiders. 65.07% of the stock of Genworth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW



The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is 3.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Genworth Financial is 3.93, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Genworth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.11. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

