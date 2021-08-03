Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Earnings results for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Gibraltar Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company earned $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Its revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.98 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.93 per share. Gibraltar Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Gibraltar Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.43%. The high price target for ROCK is $75.00 and the low price target for ROCK is $75.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gibraltar Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

In the past three months, Gibraltar Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $74,757.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by insiders. 99.66% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK



Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $3.41 to $3.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 37.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 37.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.67. Gibraltar Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

