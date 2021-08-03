Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Earnings results for Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Glatfelter last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Glatfelter has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Glatfelter will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4388692”.

Analyst Opinion on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glatfelter in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.62%. The high price target for GLT is $17.00 and the low price target for GLT is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Glatfelter has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Glatfelter has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $15.23. Glatfelter has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Glatfelter has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

In the past three months, Glatfelter insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.39% of the stock of Glatfelter is held by insiders. 91.58% of the stock of Glatfelter is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT



The P/E ratio of Glatfelter is 30.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Glatfelter is 30.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.67. Glatfelter has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here