Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Earnings results for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company earned $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Earnings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.12 per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “1152128”.

Analyst Opinion on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.82%. The high price target for GLDD is $14.35 and the low price target for GLDD is $14.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not currently pay a dividend. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

In the past three months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $160,991.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by insiders. 84.50% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD



Earnings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.98 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 24.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 24.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 23.67. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

