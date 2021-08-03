Earnings and Growth Analysis : Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Earnings results for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Green Brick Partners last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business earned $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 18.67% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.94 per share. Green Brick Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Green Brick Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721299”.

Analyst Opinion on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Brick Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.67%. The high price target for GRBK is $35.00 and the low price target for GRBK is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Green Brick Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

In the past three months, Green Brick Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $325,766.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 53.10% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.57% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK



Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 18.67% in the coming year, from $3.32 to $3.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 10.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 10.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.98. Green Brick Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

