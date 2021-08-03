Wall street estimates Earnings report Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Earnings results for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Green Dot last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm earned $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,607.0. Earnings for Green Dot are expected to grow by 47.15% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.81 per share. Green Dot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Green Dot will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Dot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.43%. The high price target for GDOT is $72.00 and the low price target for GDOT is $50.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot does not currently pay a dividend. Green Dot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

In the past three months, Green Dot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $368,494.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Green Dot is held by insiders. 89.16% of the stock of Green Dot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT



Earnings for Green Dot are expected to grow by 47.15% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 4,607.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 4,607.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Green Dot has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

