Earnings and Growth Analysis : Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Earnings results for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Hamilton Lane last released its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business earned $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Its revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($2.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.00 per share. Hamilton Lane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Hamilton Lane will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.00%. The high price target for HLNE is $105.00 and the low price target for HLNE is $77.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hamilton Lane has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Hamilton Lane has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane pays a meaningful dividend of 1.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hamilton Lane has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hamilton Lane is 51.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hamilton Lane will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.67% next year. This indicates that Hamilton Lane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

In the past three months, Hamilton Lane insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.67% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.76% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE



Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 34.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 34.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Hamilton Lane has a P/B Ratio of 15.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

