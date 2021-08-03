Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Earnings results for Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Harsco last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Harsco has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year (($0.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 27.17% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.17 per share. Harsco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Harsco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harsco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.22%. The high price target for HSC is $26.00 and the low price target for HSC is $26.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco does not currently pay a dividend. Harsco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

In the past three months, Harsco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $138,844.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Harsco is held by insiders. 91.66% of the stock of Harsco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harsco (NYSE:HSC



Earnings for Harsco are expected to grow by 27.17% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -60.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Harsco is -60.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Harsco has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

