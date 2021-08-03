may delivered a positive earnings surprise H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Earnings results for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

H&E Equipment Services last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&E Equipment Services has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.0. Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 34.52% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.26 per share. H&E Equipment Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. H&E Equipment Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158067”.

Analyst Opinion on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for H&E Equipment Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.03%. The high price target for HEES is $37.00 and the low price target for HEES is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

H&E Equipment Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.00, H&E Equipment Services has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $34.03. H&E Equipment Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H&E Equipment Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 79.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, H&E Equipment Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.67% next year. This indicates that H&E Equipment Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

In the past three months, H&E Equipment Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.80% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.13% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES



Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 34.52% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 147.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 147.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. H&E Equipment Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&E Equipment Services has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

