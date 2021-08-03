Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Earnings results for Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Heska last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business earned $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Its revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Heska has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heska are expected to grow by 132.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.93 per share. Heska has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Heska will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “7232565”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heska in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $236.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.95%. The high price target for HSKA is $280.00 and the low price target for HSKA is $195.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heska has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $236.00, Heska has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $240.70. Heska has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Heska does not currently pay a dividend. Heska does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Heska insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,604,350.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Heska is held by insiders. 94.84% of the stock of Heska is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Heska are expected to grow by 132.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Heska is -283.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Heska is -283.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Heska has a P/B Ratio of 7.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

