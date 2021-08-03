Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Earnings results for Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Holly Energy Partners last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm earned $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 5.47% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.12 per share. Holly Energy Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Holly Energy Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Holly Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.91%. The high price target for HEP is $22.00 and the low price target for HEP is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.80%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Holly Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 74.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Holly Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.04% next year. This indicates that Holly Energy Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

In the past three months, Holly Energy Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by insiders. Only 29.82% of the stock of Holly Energy Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP



Earnings for Holly Energy Partners are expected to grow by 5.47% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Holly Energy Partners is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.68. Holly Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

