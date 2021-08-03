Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Earnings results for Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Honda Motor last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. The business earned $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Honda Motor are expected to grow by 21.23% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $4.34 per share. Honda Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Honda Motor in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Honda Motor is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Honda Motor has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Honda Motor is 43.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Honda Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.18% next year. This indicates that Honda Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Honda Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.16% of the stock of Honda Motor is held by institutions.

Earnings for Honda Motor are expected to grow by 21.23% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of Honda Motor is 8.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 31.61. Honda Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.64. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Honda Motor has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

