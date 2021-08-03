may delivered a positive earnings surprise Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Earnings results for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Hudson Pacific Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.11 per share. Hudson Pacific Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Hudson Pacific Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720804”.

Analyst Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.07%. The high price target for HPP is $36.00 and the low price target for HPP is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hudson Pacific Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.19, Hudson Pacific Properties has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $27.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 52.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hudson Pacific Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.39% next year. This indicates that Hudson Pacific Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

In the past three months, Hudson Pacific Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.02% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by insiders. 90.20% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP



Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 9.90% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is -681.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is -681.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hudson Pacific Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hudson Pacific Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here