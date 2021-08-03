thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Earnings results for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.62 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.2. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.96%. The high price target for HY is $38.00 and the low price target for HY is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a forecasted downside of 47.0% from its current price of $71.64. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

In the past three months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $186,202.00 in company stock. 31.42% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 46.55% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY



The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 44.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 44.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

